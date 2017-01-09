2016 was one of the wildest years in container shipping history, and with the industry in such a dynamic state, 2017 will likely hold its own surprises.
New UPS subsidiary Freightex will work closely with US-based Coyote Logistics.
Drug smugglers are using new techniques to hide contraband among legal cargo at the port of Santos.
The new alliances are likely to have only a limited effect on productivity and the number of services available to shippers at North Europe ports.
PSA said the agreements take Singapore one step closer to the reality of autonomous freight transport.
India’s busiest public container port is looking to nearly double participation in a program that dramatically speeds import discharges.
The “capacity crunch” is a myth.
Years of unprofitability lie ahead for carriers with excess capacity and low rates likely to drive further consolidation.
As a smaller number of ship lines ply the trans-Pacific, shippers may opt for higher rates to avoid risk.