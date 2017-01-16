DCT Gdansk handled a record number of containers in 201
Asia-Europe container carriers are breathing a sigh of relief as traffic edged higher in 2016, despite another dull peak season, reversing the previous year’s slump.
India’s merchandise exports increased for the fourth month in a row in December
US ports will face unprecedented operational challenges when ocean carriers on April 1 restructure their vessel-sharing alliances.
Brazilian beef producer Minerva Foods is expanding internationally on the back of a US regulatory ruling.
Europe's second-largest container hub, the port of Antwerp, saw above-average market growth in 2016, narrowing the gap with leader Rotterdam and pulling further ahead of third-ranked Hamburg, a trend that looks as if it will continue this year.
Although there is a last-ditch effort to stop the trucking electronic logging device mandate making its way through the US courts, it will more than likely take effect as scheduled. Here's what shippers and truckers need to know about the new regulation.