Trans-Pacific service contract negotiations are complicated by barrage of mixed signals.
Two of the largest US truckload carriers both report rising contract rates. As pressure on pricing slowly builds, shippers want to talk.
Carriers in the eastbound Pacific maintained the strong freight rates that have marked the pre-Chinese New Year period.
Truck traffic at the Port of Charleston’s largest container terminal ground to a halt for several hours Friday.
The potential benefits are significant, lowering costs and paving the way for further import growth.
Costamare sank into the red in the final quarter of 2016.
The advent of the new US administration brings uncertainty and potential disruption to US-Mexico trade.
Cosco Shipping Ports and CMA Terminals Holdings signed a cooperation memorandum of understanding for ports worldwide.
OOCL has found out that one strong quarter doesn't make a good year, with average revenue per TEU tumbling in 2016, despite a strong improvment in the market during the fourth quarter.
Spot rates on Shanghai to Europe and the Mediterranean showed only a slight drop this week as China's biggest holiday begins.