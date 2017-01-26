China's largest shipping company is about to record a huge loss for 2016, an indication of what is to come in the troubled industry.
Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland spending millions and implementing process improvements to protect market share.
Which routes will shippers use for increased US resin exports?
Implementation at the port’s Wando Welch Terminal went awry this summer, leaving trucks unable to clear the gates and backing traffic up outside the terminal onto a nearby interstate.
The new ice-class ships are scheduled for delivery in 2019.
A surge in deliveries of mega-ships this year will prolong overcapacity in the container market and hit north-south liner trades hardest.
Short-sea ship operator Qatar Navigation Lines is ramping up its feeder coverage between India and the Middle East.
The project is being funded with a $600 million loan from China.
Carriers operating on the trans-Pacific earned significantly less per FEU on the spot market in 2016 than they did the year before.
It will be a busy marketplace on the trans-Pacific from April as smaller carriers and the mega alliances all compete for a share of the growing US import container trade.