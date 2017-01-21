Bechtel’s Engineered Logistics initiative seeks to take the company’s 118 years of experience and knowledge and leverage it with drones, simulation models, and other technology.
Pending any dramatic shakeup to trade relations, the railway, which operates a north-south network in Mexico and the American Midwest, said that despite a recent downturn in intermodal revenue and volume, it remains optimistic about growing cross-border intermodal trade.
Vehicle buyers and dealers sought treble damages.
Spot rates in eastbound Pacific sgtabilize at high level as Chinese New Year approaches
Largest container terminal in Oakland falls victim to ILWU Trump protest.
Landstar's new logistics center in Laredo will handle more than truckload freight as the company expands its cross-border business.
The deployment of larger ships and economic weakness in some eastern markets will weigh on spot rates, according to Drewry Shipping Consultants.
The group at the Danish Maritime Forum called for the establishment of an industry taskforce to come up with a plan to reduce the emissions in a unified and global context.
The spot rates on Asia-Europe are slowly losing their gains made in late December, but have been surprisingly resilient into January.
After the share price of OOCL's parent soared by 30 percent in two weeks on speculation that it is for sale, the company has said no bid for the carrier has been received.